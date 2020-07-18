Triple lockdown for ten days along capital’s coastal belt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 July 2020 18:39 IST

Civil Supplies Department, Horticorp, KEPCO, Milma to ensure food supply

Total lockdown came into effect along the coastal belt of the district on Saturday midnight as the government intensified efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the region that is in the grip of community transmission of the infection.

The entire coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram that stretches from Edava in the north to Pozhiyoor in the south has been declared as critical containment zone with restrictions, amounting to a triple lockdown, which will remain in force for 10 days until July 28 midnight.

As announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier, the region has been divided into three zones — Edava to Perumathura, Perumathura to Vizhinjam, and Vizhinjam to Pozhiyoor — for effective implementation of the lockdown with IAS officers posted as Incident Commanders in each zone. Senior police officers have also been tasked with enforcing curbs in the region.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While movement has been prohibited into and out of the zones, the public will be allowed to move within the region only for essential activities, medical emergencies, and to maintain supply of essential goods and services. Essential grocery shops, outlets selling vegetables and meat, and milk booths will remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Private movement of goods between wholesalers from outside and retail shop owners from insider the containment zones will be permitted between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. through a single-point entry system. However, retail shop owners will be required to collect the goods unloaded by wholesalers at the boundaries of the locked areas.

Hospitals and all related establishments such as medical shops, laboratories, nursing homes, and ambulances will remain functional. The Civil Supplies Department will distribute 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of pulses to all families while Horticorp will supply fruits and vegetables in the critical containment zone. Besides, the Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (KEPCO) will ensure the supply of chicken in the region. Milma has also been tasked with supplying milk through its 138 agents there.

While no banks or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will function, the banks will ensure that ATMs are refilled and the Lead Bank is required to ply mobile ATMs in the region.

Public examinations at all educational institutions within the critical containment zone have been suspended. Transit through the National Highways has been permitted, provided motorists do not stop anywhere through the restricted zone.