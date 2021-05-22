Triple-lock down restrictions lifted in three districts of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 May 2021 12:58 IST

The Triple-lock down restrictions that were imposed by the State government a week ago, have been lifted in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur. However, the triple-lock down in Malappuram where the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) remained above 25% has been extended.

Despite the withdrawal of the triple-lock down, the three districts where the curbs have been eased will continue to remain under lock down that is in force elsewhere in Kerala.

In Thiruvananthapuram, where the TPR has fallen to 23.1%, the district administration has began a phased withdrawal of the restrictions. While the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is yet to issue guidelines, the police have commenced removing blockades at byroads to ease vehicular flow.

Nonetheless, check points will continue in various points in the city to screen motorists for their passes or self-declarations. The police have stated that cases will be charged under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for unnecessary travel.

Commercial establishments, which had been permitted to function only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the triple-lock down, have now been permitted to operate on all days until 7.30 p.m. Hotels and restaurants will be permitted to provide dine-in, parcel and takeaway services. Auto and taxis can operate for essential services. Construction activities have also been exempted from the purview of the curbs, provided they adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.