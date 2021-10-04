Trip taken out to assess safety of Sabarimala pilgrims

PATHANAMTHITTA

04 October 2021 19:46 IST

In view of the upcoming Mandalam-Makaraviakku season in Sabarimala, a team led by Pathanamathitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer on Monday took out a trip to evaluate the safety aspects of the annual pilgrimage.

The team, which also comprised Ranni legislator Pramod Narayan and officials of the District Disaster Management Authority, visited locations including the Pathanamthitta KSRTC bus stand, the transit camp of pilgrims in the Pathanamthitta municipal corporation limits, Laha Satram, Nilackal base camp, and the Njunagar bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said arrangements would be made in a time-bound manner to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season this year. Follow-up action will be taken immediately on the issues identified during the trip while further actions would be based on the government orders regarding the COVID-19 protocol for the pilgrimage.

According to Pramod Narayan, MLA, priority will be accorded to the safety of pilgrims in areas including riverbanks. Adequate facilities for pilgrims at the transit camps including toilets and drinking water too will be ensured.

“Warning boards will be erected at locations where there are chances of encountering wild elephants and at sharp curves. The facilities of the hospital at Nilackal will be upgraded and special COVID-19 kiosks will be set up. Facilities for accommodating employees too will be ensured,” said Mr. Narayan.

Assistant Collector Sandeep Kumar and Disaster Management Division Deputy Collector T.G. Gopakumar and others were present.