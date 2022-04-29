Trio attempt suicide in front of Secretariat

It turns out the gang was wanted by police for burglary

Tense scenes unfolded outside the Secretariat on Friday when three people attempted suicide by self-immolation. While the trio claimed to have resorted to such extreme measures after being intimidated by another person, the case took an unexpected turn when it emerged that the gang was wanted by the Nilambur police for burglary.

The three persons, who were identified as Zakeer, Noushad and Salim, all hailing from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad, took the police by surprise when they doused themselves in petrol around 11 a.m. Soon, a group of police officers overpowered them and held them until a team of fire force personnel rushed to the scene and sprayed water on them to wash the petrol off.

The trio, along with two others, Nishad and Fairas Muhammed who accompanied them, was soon taken to the Cantonment police station.

During questioning, the group claimed to have orchestrated the suicide plot to attract police attention against a threat issued against them by one Shefin Mohammed for whom they used to work. The group, which allegedly used to engage in criminal activities, fell apart following a financial dispute. The trio allegedly broke into Shefin’s house recently and fled with ₹3 lakh and a laptop. The Nilambur police had registered a case in connection with the incident.

Following the incident, they apparently feared that Shefin would retaliate and thus planned the suicide bid to grab attention. The group was handed over to the Nilambur police later in the day.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)