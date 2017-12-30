Tricolour row politicallymotivated, says BJP

Terming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's directive to Director of Public Instruction (DPI) to initiate action against the headmaster and the manager of an aided school in Palakkad for allowing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to hoist the tricolour on last Independence Day as a politically motivated move, the BJP on Saturday came out in support of the school management saying there was nothing illegal in RSS chief hoisting the national flag.

Talking to mediapersons here, BJP district president E. Krishna Das said the move on the part of the Chief Minister lacked any legal standing. ‘‘He is also claiming that criminal proceedings will be initiated. The prevailing laws and flag code are not disallowing anybody from hoisting the national flag. The RSS chief has done nothing wrong. The Chief Minister is unnecessarily provoking the BJP and RSS,’’ he said.

‘‘Mr. Vijayan has a clear cut vested political agenda. By provoking the RSS, he is attempting to inching closer to political Islam,’’ he said. The government move was also to hide the administrative failures of the Chief Minister, Mr. Das said.

He said the BJP and RSS would expose the hidden motives behind the move.

Meanwhile, the management of Katnakiyamman Higher Secondary School has made it clear that they would approach the court against the State government move.