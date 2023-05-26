ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Swadeshabhimani on his 145th birth anniversary

May 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club organised a function to mark the 145th birth anniversary of journalist and political activist Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai in the city on Thursday. Journalists and people from various walks of life offered floral tributes at the statue of Swadeshabhimani at Palayam. Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the commemoration meeting.

Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan chaired the meeting in which Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, former MP Pannyan Ravindran, former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, writers Pirappancode Murali, George Onakkoor, and Press Club secretary K.N. Sanu and managing committee member Sajith Vazhayila spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US