Tributes paid to Swadeshabhimani on his 145th birth anniversary

May 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club organised a function to mark the 145th birth anniversary of journalist and political activist Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai in the city on Thursday. Journalists and people from various walks of life offered floral tributes at the statue of Swadeshabhimani at Palayam. Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the commemoration meeting.

Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan chaired the meeting in which Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, former MP Pannyan Ravindran, former Speaker M. Vijayakumar, writers Pirappancode Murali, George Onakkoor, and Press Club secretary K.N. Sanu and managing committee member Sajith Vazhayila spoke.

