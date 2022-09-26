Tributes paid to Swadesabhimani

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 26, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and the district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) organised functions in the city on Monday to mark the 112th anniversary of the banishment of journalist and political activist Swadesabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai from the erstwhile Travancore for his critical writings against the then rulers.

Journalists and people from other walks of life offered floral tributes at the statue of Swadesabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai. Transport Minister Antony Raju inaugurated a memorial meeting organised by the Press Club at the venue. CPI(M) leader A. Vijayaraghavan, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan, DCC president Palode Ravi, and writer George Onakkoor spoke. Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan presided.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

National film award winner Sajeev Pazhoor inaugurated the function organised by KUWJ. District president Sanu George Thomas presided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app