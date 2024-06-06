Tributes paid to journalist B.R.P Bhaskar

B.R.P. Bhaskar, who passed away on Tuesday, was a distinguished journalist, renowned for his unwavering commitment to truth and justice over a career spanning more than seven decades, writer M.N. Karassery said here on Thursday at an online remembrance meeting organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial Research Centre (VMMRC).

Mr. Karassery said Bhaskar was more than just a journalist; he was a consummate philanthropist and democrat who courageously exposed societal and governmental misconduct in his professional life. He recalled that Bhaskar prioritized character over career.

Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan described Bhaskar as a beacon of integrity during the tumultuous times of contemporary politics, highlighting his fearlessness, honesty, and compassion. Senior journalist M.G. Radhakrishnan remarked that Kerala had lost an irreplaceable figure with Bhaskar’s passing, highlighting his significant contributions throughout his 70-year media career. Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Professor A.K. Ramakrishnan praised Bhaskar as a unique personality who played a significant role in human rights struggles in the State, maintaining a dynamic public sphere.

The commemoration saw the participation of several eminent personalities, including writer Sunitha Balakrishnan, Dilli Dali Editor S. Gopalakrishnan, former Kerala Council for Historical Research director P.J. Cherian, Jamia Millia Islamia Professor Mathew Joseph, Sameer Munir, Joseph Antony, Muhsin, and writer Khadija Mumtaz. The event was presided over by K.M. Seethi. B.R.P. Bhaskar was also a patron of the Vakkom Moulavi Memorial Research Centre.

