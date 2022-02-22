Tribeswoman killed in elephant attack

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

A 35-year-old tribeswoman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Puthiyidom under the Chethalayath forest range of the South Wayanad forest division on Tuesday noon.

The deceased person was identified as Basavi alias Santha of the Moozhimala Kattunayakkan tribal settlement near Pulpally in the district.

The incident occurred around 2.30 p.m. on the day, Forest Department sources said. While Santha was collecting firewood from the nearby forest along with her brother and sister, a lone elephant chased them and she collapsed.

Though she was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Pulpally, doctors declared her dead on arrival, sources said.

Her siblings managed to escape the elephant attack.