Tribesperson’s death: Kerala SC, ST panel finds fault with police probe

The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has asked the police to include provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the case related to the reported suicide of a tribesperson from Wayanad near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Viswanathan, 46, was found dead on Saturday, two days after he was allegedly manhandled by a group of people who accused him of stealing a mobile phone. He had come to the hospital for the delivery of his wife.

In a sitting held at the District Collectorate here on Tuesday, Commission Chairman B.S. Maoji pointed out that no one would end his life without any valid reason. There was no possibility of any other personal reasons that led to the death at a time when his wife had delivered a baby. He might have encountered similar experiences in his life earlier too. He could not have withstood such an allegation in an unfamiliar place. The manhandling incident happened mainly because he was an Adivasi.

“He could have felt insulted after the [manhandling] incident [at the hospital]. We need to find out the reason. This is not just another normal police case,” Mr. Maoji told the police official who submitted a report on the incident at the sitting. The police had termed the incident as unnatural death and, quoting medical reports, said there were no injury marks on Viswanathan’s body. Mr. Maoji said Viswanathan could have been insulted because of his dark skin and shabby attire.

He asked why an inquest procedure was not held in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and why the statement of the Scheduled Tribe promoter in the local civic body was not recorded. “Who all among those present there [when Viswanathan was reportedly manhandled] had been questioned? And, how were they questioned?” Mr. Maoji sought to know. The police were asked to submit a fresh report in four days.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sought a report from the State Police Chief, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City), and the Kozhikode District Collector. The commission has also begun an inquiry into the incident.