Tribesperson held for sibling’s death in Wayanad

April 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Thalapuzha police arrested a tribesperson on Wednesday in connection with the death of his sibling at Valad in the district.

He had allegedly beaten his younger brother to death on Tuesday night.

The police identified the arrested as Ramakrishnan, 46, of Venganamuttam tribal settlement at Valad near Thalappuzha in the district.

The accused revealed during interrogation that his brother Jayachandran, 42, attempted to attack their mother and the former’s wife in an inebriated state on Tuesday night.

Finally, Ramakrishnan allegedly beat his brother with a reed pole on his head and neck. Though Jayachandran was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady, he succumbed to injuries.

Ramakrishnan was charged with various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

