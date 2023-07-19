Tribespeople to observe 7-day mourning

July 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

Tribespeople in Oommen Chandy Colony under the Kanjikuzhy panchayat in Idukki will observe a 7-day mourning for their beloved leader. A lamp has been lit in front of Chandy’s portrait at the colony community hall. Tribal head Sukumaran P.K. said, “As per our custom a lamp is lit when the demise of dear ones is confirmed. It will be kept burning without a break till the body is laid to rest.”

“The seventh day rites will be observed next Wednesday. On these days, each family will keep a part of their daily food for the departed soul. Non-vegetarian dishes will not be allowed in the colony in this period,” said Mr. Sukumaran.

All-religion prayer

Next Wednesday, an all-religion prayer will be held at the community hall. A spiritual art form of the Mannan tribal community, Mannankooth, will be held here with tribal songs. “A special cooking session will be organised in memory of the departed. The food will be cooked in a new pot using fresh water. The food thus cooked will be served in a banana leaf along with a glass of water and tobacco. Food will be served to those who attend the rituals,” said Mr. Sukumaran.

According to tribal leaders, the rituals will continue for three years. As per custom, the Mannan community performs special rites for the deceased on January 16 and 17 every year. Next year, special prayers will be observed in the Chandy’s name. “Around 50 people from the colony will attend Chandy’s funeral,” said Mr. Sukumaran.

Mazhuvadi ward under the Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Idukki is better known as the ‘Oommen Chandy Colony’. According to the residents, after a long protest led by former Congress leader Karimban Jose, the government allotted land for 39 tribal families there in 1974. Chandy was a Youth Congress leader then, and the government issued title deeds for the families, thanks to his intervention.

