Tribespeople protest, seek return of Arikompan

June 05, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Nearly 100 tribespeople, including women and children, staged a road blockade at Suryanelli- Bodimettu bypass on Monday evening seeking the return of wild tusker Arikompan. The tribals residents of Chempakathozhu Kudi tribal settlement near Chinnakanal, wanted the government to take immediate steps to bring back the tusker to its habitat at Chinnakanal. The news of the capture of Arikompan by Tamil Nadu had distressed the tribespeople leading to their protest which concluded by 8.30 p.m. Tribespeople said that they would continue the protest on Tuesday.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary, The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that the protest by tribespeople in Chinnakanal indicates that the translocation of Arikompan was not the demand of local people.

“Tribal people are the main settlers there and they never demanded the capture of Arikompan. The protest showed the capture of Arikompan was a demand by the resort mafia,” he said.

