Tribespeople mourn Murivalan Kompan, pay homage

The Muthuvan tribespeople of Chempakathozhukudi, near Chinnakkanal in Idukki, mourned the loss of a frequent visitor to their settlement — a wild tusker known locally as Murivalan Kompan. The elephant died on Saturday following a clash with another wild tusker Chakkakompan.

A senior Forest department official said the tribespeople placed garlands on the tusker’s body, performed a puja and broke a coconut to pay their last respects to the animal. “Murivalan Kompan was known for raiding crops in the area, yet the tribespeople considered him a part of their family,” the official said.

The tusker died on Sunday near the settlement, where he was attacked by Chakkakompan, and the tribespeople informed the Forest department. It was severely injured in the attack on August 21.

Autopsy results

An autopsy was conducted on Monday at Vilakku, near Chinnakkanal, by a forest veterinary team led by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zacharia from Wayanad, along with doctors Anuraj R. and Siby. The examination revealed that a rib had been broken, likely from a powerful blow by the rival tusker, which contributed to Murivalan Kompan’s death. “We also found that the heart valve was weak,” said a Forest department official.

The official also mentioned that Murivalan Kompan was not in his musth period, whereas Chakka Kompan was actively in musth at the time of the fight.

The post-mortem examination was overseen by a Forest department team led by Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in-charge Job J. Neriamparampil and Devikulam Range Officer P.V. Vegi. After the autopsy, the tusker’s carcass was buried.

With the death of Murivalan Kompan, Chakka Kompan has now emerged as the sole tusker among the wild elephant herds in the Chinnakkanal region.

