GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribespeople mourn Murivalan Kompan, pay homage

Though the wild tusker was known for raiding crops the Muthuvan tribespeople near Chinnakkanal considered him a part of their family, say Forest dept. officials. The elephant was killed in a clash with another wild tusker Chakkakompan

Published - September 02, 2024 07:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The tribespeople placed flowers on the tusker Murivalan Kompans body at Chinnakkanal on Monday.

The tribespeople placed flowers on the tusker Murivalan Kompans body at Chinnakkanal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Muthuvan tribespeople of Chempakathozhukudi, near Chinnakkanal in Idukki, mourned the loss of a frequent visitor to their settlement — a wild tusker known locally as Murivalan Kompan. The elephant died on Saturday following a clash with another wild tusker Chakkakompan.

A senior Forest department official said the tribespeople placed garlands on the tusker’s body, performed a puja and broke a coconut to pay their last respects to the animal. “Murivalan Kompan was known for raiding crops in the area, yet the tribespeople considered him a part of their family,” the official said.

The tusker died on Sunday near the settlement, where he was attacked by Chakkakompan, and the tribespeople informed the Forest department. It was severely injured in the attack on August 21.

Autopsy results

An autopsy was conducted on Monday at Vilakku, near Chinnakkanal, by a forest veterinary team led by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zacharia from Wayanad, along with doctors Anuraj R. and Siby. The examination revealed that a rib had been broken, likely from a powerful blow by the rival tusker, which contributed to Murivalan Kompan’s death. “We also found that the heart valve was weak,” said a Forest department official.

The official also mentioned that Murivalan Kompan was not in his musth period, whereas Chakka Kompan was actively in musth at the time of the fight.

The post-mortem examination was overseen by a Forest department team led by Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in-charge Job J. Neriamparampil and Devikulam Range Officer P.V. Vegi. After the autopsy, the tusker’s carcass was buried.

With the death of Murivalan Kompan, Chakka Kompan has now emerged as the sole tusker among the wild elephant herds in the Chinnakkanal region.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.