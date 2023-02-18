Tribespeople get training to tap their craftsmanship

February 18, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Surrounded by pieces of bamboo, reed, and cane cut in different shapes and sizes, a group of women are busy weaving baskets using bamboo strands at the backyard of a tribal settlement in the Sabarimala forests. Huddled in another corner is a team of middle-aged men honing their handicraft skills with the assistance of a design consultant.

These workers, all residents of the Manakkayam tribal hamlet near Ranni, constitute the core of a latest project by the Forest department to revive the traditional craftsmanship among the tribal communities in Ranni. The project, run by the Forest Development Agency, also seeks to impart basic training in modern processes such as engraving machines, thereby enhancing the volume and quality of production.

As part of it, the authorities have launched a 20-day programme for training the tribal artisans in using resources that abound the area. Members from 20 out of the 24 tribal families from the settlement here are attending the training. They receive a daily incentive of ₹150 each.

According to Ayoob Khan M., secretary of the Manakkayam Vana Samrakshana Samiti and a beat forest officer, the articles produced at the hamlet will make their way to the open market through the Vanasree eco-shops run by the Forest Department. “This is an attempt to revive their traditional skill sets and help them earn a regular income. The products they make vary from simple showpieces such as lamp shades and walking sticks to items of high utility. Direct marketing of these products through the eco-shops will fetch them better prices,‘’ he explained.

Raw materials from forest

The raw materials for the articles will be collected locally from the forests, thereby bringing down the cost of production, he added.

Manoj O.M., head of the tribal hamlet, said the community now had a wide variety of products to sell. “Our community has been into this occupation for a long period but the tradition was on wane with no regular income forthcoming. We focussed more on the collection of forest resources for a living while the rural employment guarantee programmes ensured us 100 days of work every year,’’ he said.

The training programme, according to him, has helped the community expand its skill sets from the production of simple things to more expensive handicrafts.