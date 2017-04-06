Tribespeople get documents, Aadhaar

It was a day of recognition for residents of the Sayippinkuzhy tribal colony at Moozhiyar in Seethathode grama panchayat. They received their caste and birth certificates from the District Collector at a function held at Government Lower Primary School at Seethathode on Wednesday. The residents also enrolled themselves for Aadhaar.

District Collector R. Girija, District Planning Officer P.V. Kamalasanan, Revenue Divisional Officer Reghu, National Informatics Centre district coordinator Jiji George, and e-governance project manager Dhanesh reached Moozhiyar to hear their grievances and distribute the certificates to all eligible tribespeople there. All the tribespeople at the Sayippinkuzhy colony assembled at the school in the morning itself.

The Collector and grama panchayat president Lekha Suresh distributed birth certificates to 31 persons and as many as 27 people made their Aadhaar enrolment on the occasion. Ms. Girija inaugurated the Aadhaar enrolment camp.

Temporary houses

She said steps would be taken to construct temporary houses for all tribal families as there was no provision to construct permanent houses in reserve forests. The district administration had made arrangements in association with the lead bank to provide trunk boxes to all tribespeople for keeping their valuables safe. School children would be provided with school bags and the Gotra Saradhi scheme would continue. The government had allocated ₹10.43 lakh and ₹8 lakh would be spent on food distribution among the tribespeople.

The Collector also handed over the Aadhaar registration slip to Tulasi of the Sayippinkuzhy tribal colony who came first for the enrolment and handed over birth certificate to Arun of the same colony on the occasion.