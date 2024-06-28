Irate tribespeople on Friday blocked the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway at Adimaly demanding an immediate solution to increasing wild elephant attacks.

Tribespeople from Kulamankuzhi Kudi, Pattayidumpu Kudi, Kampiline, Thottiyar and Cheeyappara staged the road blockade under the aegis of an action council. Adimaly panchayat member Deepa Rajeev inaugurated the protest at KTDC Junction, near Valara, on the National Highway.

The protesters alleged that the Forest department had failed to act on its promise of deploying a rapid response team (RRT) at Valara after a woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the area four months ago.

A wild tusker, locally called Ottakompan, was raiding farmlands in the area and posed a threat to human life. Two days ago, a youth was injured after the elephant attacked him. The Forest department should install solar fences in the forest borders, they said.

