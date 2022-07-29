Tribesman killed by brother
A tribesman was killed in an attack by his brother at Pattanakkallu hamlet at Pudur, Attappady, on Thursday night.
Maruthan, 47, son of Kali, was attacked with a farm implement by his brother Pazhani following a dispute over sharing the returns from tender coconut sale.
The police arrested Pazhani in connection with his brother’s death. The police said Pazhani had attacked Maruthan using a pick-axe. Maruthan was admitted to the Government Tribal Specialty Hospital at Kottathara in a critical condition. However, he died on the way to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.
