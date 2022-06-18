Tribesman found dead
A tribesman was found dead on the banks of the Bhavani river near Mulli in Attappady on Saturday.
The body of Kumarimuthu, 35, son of Kali and Siva of Ilachivazhi, was found with his legs in the water and torso on the bank. The police said local people had seen him washing his clothes in the river. An investigation is on.
Ends
