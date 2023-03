March 01, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A 54-year-old tribesman was bludgeoned to death by a tribal youth at Veettikundu hamlet, near Agali, in Attappady on Wednesday. The deceased was Sivan. He was attacked with a granite piece by Sivakumar following a quarrel.

The police said Sivakumar was under the influence of drugs. The police caught him after a chase through Kottathara bazaar.