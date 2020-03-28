Tribes, ignorant of COVID-19, briefed on perils

It took half an hour for Konni MLA K.U. Janeeshkumar and District Collector P.B. Noohu to reach the Avanippara tribal settlement in Aruvappulam grama panchayat on the forest fringes of Konni, wading through the knee-deep waters in the Achencoil river on Saturday.

The duo carried a 15-kg bag comprising rice, provisions, and vegetables on their backs all the way to the tribal settlement that houses 37 families.

The forest dwellers were unaware of COVID-19 and the lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.

Kaithangu project

The MLA and Collector briefed them on the growing threat of COVID-19 infection and the need to remain in their settlement itself, giving top priority to their health. The MLA and Collector visited the tribal hamlet as part of the former’s social service platform Kaithangu, extending a helping hand to the needy people in the Assembly segment.

To 37 families

The team of volunteers who accompanied the duo distributed the kits, carrying 10 kg rice, 1 kg of coconut oil, sugar, urad dal, salt, a packet of tea and coffee powder, soap, and vegetables, to all the 37 families in the colony.

The Collector said the Kaithangu project was of great help in keeping the people restricted to their houses in connection with the drive to contain the pandemic. The project is aimed at bringing medicines, rice, provisions and other articles to the doorsteps of the needy in all the 11 grama panchayats in Konni.

Mr. Noohu said the Tribal Welfare Department had taken steps to distribute food and medicines to the forest dwellers of Avanippara. A medical team led by C. Sreejayan, medical officer at the Kokkathodu primary health centre, conducted a medical camp at the colony on Saturday.