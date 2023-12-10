Tribal youth’s death: family alleges delay in medical treatment at Iritty hospital, Kannur MCH

December 10, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KANNUR

The death of a 22-year-old tribesperson from Kutukappara, Kannur, has triggered a row after his relatives alleged delay in giving medical treatment to the youth who was suffering from jaundice.

The family of the deceased, identified as Rajesh, contended that the delay occurred both at the Iritty taluk hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kannur.

Rajesh had initially sought treatment at the Iritty taluk hospital on Friday. His relatives claimed that the blood test results were delayed, raising concerns about the initial diagnosis and treatment.

Rajesh’s sister said despite severe symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, the medical staff did not promptly attend to him. The blood test results, promised by 8 p.m., arrived at 11 p.m., leaving Rajesh without even a glucose infusion.

Later, the family rushed him to the MCH. They claimed that the treatment was insufficient at the hospital until Saturday evening. Despite being shifted to the ICU, Rajesh died at 6 p.m. The family alleged neglect and lack of timely intervention.

However, the MCH authorities denied allegations of delay in treatment. They claimed that Rajesh was in a critical condition, necessitating interventions such as dialysis.

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the incident.