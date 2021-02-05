Tribal youth trampled to death by wild elephant

A tribal youth, Subramanian, 38, was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Societykudy in Edamalakkudy, inside the Munnar forest division, on Friday.
The victim, reported to be mentally challenged, was living with his relatives at Sheddukudy after the death of his parents a few years ago.
On Friday morning, he accidentally came in front of a herd of wild elephants on his way to Societykudy. The elephants did not move from the scene of attack till afternoon. The police and the Forest Department officials reached the spot in the evening. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination.
Local people said there had been an increase in wild elephant intrusion in Societykudy for the past three months and they had caused damage to property.
Damaged
The grama panchayat building, Akshaya Centre, a hostel building and six houses were destroyed by wild elephants nearly a month ago.
Though the grama panchayat office is situated at Societykudy, the camp office of Edamalakkudy is in Munnar, nearly 35 km away. Though a road connects Societykudy with Pettimudy, a plantation area in Munnar, it was washed away in landslips in August last. The road was repaired prior to the local body elections in December.
There are 22 settlements spread over a wide area inside the forest on the border with Tamil Nadu. People from other settlements reach Societykudy on foot as there is no road connectivity between the settlements and Societykudy.
