Tribal youth seeks arrest of forest officials who foisted false case against him

May 25, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

A tribal youth threatened to commit suicide in front of the Forest department office in Idukki, demanding the arrest of officials who allegedly implicated him in a fake case of wild meat smuggling.

Sarun Saji, 24, a resident of Valakode, climbed a jackfruit tree in front of the Kizhukanam forest office near Upputhara around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and demanded the arrest of officials who foisted “false” case against him. The youth ended his protest around 3 p.m. after the officials, led by Upputhara Station house officer K. Babu and Upputhara panchayat president James K.A., agreed to take action against the officials.

Sarun was arrested on September 20, 2022, for allegedly trying to sell wild meat. After the arrest, the youth’s family members and tribal forums filed a complaint with higher officials. A further probe by Chief Forest Conservator Vigilance revealed that forest official Anilkumar had kept the meat in the youth’s auto rickshaw on the sly and arrested him. A scientific inspection revealed that the accused forest official had kept the cattle meat in the youth’s auto rickshaw to trap him.

As per the direction of the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Upputhara police registered a case against former Idukki wildlife warden B Rahul and 13 forest officials. Last November, B Rahul was suspended from the service. But last week, the Forest department the officials resumed service.

Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose said that the police has not yet received information that the accused forest officials had withdrawn the petition from the High Court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) against them. “The probe also revealed that it was a false case against the tribal youth. The police will take action against the accused officials,” Mr. Kuriakose said.

