Tribal youth murdered in Idukki

A tribal youth from Marayur here was murdered after being hit with an iron rod on his head.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh, 27, a resident of the Theerthamalaikudi tribal settlement near Kanthallur. On Friday night, the accused, identified as Suresh, 25, a relative of Ramesh, smashed the rod on Ramesh’s head, the police said.

Following the murder, the accused fled, but landed in police custody at the sandal reserve here. Preliminary investigation attributed the murder to a dispute between the two over a family property.

The accused, who had earlier been admitted to a de-addiction centre, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the offence. The accused will be produced before a magistrate.