Tribal woman trampled to death by elephant in Wayanad

March 28, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - KALPETTA

A 30-year-old tribal woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Parapanpara settlement, a remote Kattunayakka tribal settlement inside the Meppadi forest range under the South Wayanad forest division, on March 28 morning. The deceased has been identified as Mini, wife of Suresh of the Parappan Para Kattunayakka tribal settlement, under the Meppadi grama panchayat limits in the district. ALSO READ Wayanad becomes a hot spot of human-wildlife conflict

The incident occurred early in the morning at Pothukallu forest on the border of Wayanad-Malappuram district, said Forest Department sources.

