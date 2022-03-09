Tribal woman makes her mark in a male-dominated profession 

Shailaja Ayyappan from Sholayar receives national honour

Shailaja Ayyappan from a tribal hamlet in Sholayar in Athirappilly panchayat doing plumbing works. She was honoured by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for breaking gender bias. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Shailaja Ayyappan from Sholayar receives national honour

Shailaja Ayyappan, from a tribal hamlet in Sholayar, is celebrating her transformation from an unskilled daily wage worker into a trained plumber.

This transformation has not been easy for Shailaja, who belongs to the Kadar tribe, a primitive tribal community in Sholayar in Athirappilly grama panchayat.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship honoured her on the occasion of International Women’s Day for breaking the gender bias by working in a male-dominated sector.

Shailaja was among the four women in the country and the only one from the State who received the honour. Others were from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Vocational training

Future became a question mark for Shailaja, a school dropout, when her husband abandoned her with four small daughters. She tried some odd jobs but could not make the ends meet. It was then Thankamma V., the former president of the Athirappilly grama panchayat, told her about vocational training courses given by the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. “Jan Shikshan Sansthan aims at providing vocational training to non-literates as well as school dropouts in rural regions,” said Sudha Solaman, director, JSS.

The JSS selected 20 people, including Shailaja, from the Sholayar tribal colony in 2020-21 for a three-month course.

“Many people raised eyebrows when I joined the course. Women in our area rarely do such jobs. But for me it is a ray of hope to eke out a living and bring up my children,” said Shailaja.

Support to community

“As the Kadar tribal colony has been covered by a government drinking water project, most houses have drinking water connections. It is difficult to get a trained plumber in the area. I am doing the work for them at a very minimal charge,” she said.

Shailaja is now a sought-after plumber in the area. “I earn at least ₹5,000 a month. One of my daughters is married and the others are studying. I am able to lead a dignified life.“

“I am deeply honoured to receive the recognition by the Union Ministry, especially on International Women’s Day, as I could break the gender stereotyping associated with plumbing, a male-dominated profession,” said a beaming Shailaja.