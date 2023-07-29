Tribal woman killed: husband held  

July 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The police on Saturday arrested the husband of a tribal woman in connection with her murder.

Geetha of Anappantham Colony, Peringalkuthu, was killed on Thursday. Body of Geetha, who was a temporary sweeper of the KSEB office, Puliyilappara, was found in her quarters.

It is reported that Geetha was killed following a drunken brawl with her husband Suresh. The police arrested Suresh, who was hiding in an abandoned hut near the tribal hamlet.

Postmortem examination revealed that an injury on her head led to Geetha’s death. CCTV footage showed that Suresh escaped to the forest after the murder. The police arrested him when Suresh returned to the colony on Saturday. According to the police, Suresh hacked Geetha with a knife following an altercation and left the body in the quarters.

