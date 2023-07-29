HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal woman killed: husband held  

It is reported that Geetha was killed following a drunken brawl with her husband Suresh who was arrested by the police from an abandoned hut near the tribal hamlet

July 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday arrested the husband of a tribal woman in connection with her murder.

Geetha of Anappantham Colony, Peringalkuthu, was killed on Thursday. Body of Geetha, who was a temporary sweeper of the KSEB office, Puliyilappara, was found in her quarters.

It is reported that Geetha was killed following a drunken brawl with her husband Suresh. The police arrested Suresh, who was hiding in an abandoned hut near the tribal hamlet.

Postmortem examination revealed that an injury on her head led to Geetha’s death. CCTV footage showed that Suresh escaped to the forest after the murder. The police arrested him when Suresh returned to the colony on Saturday. According to the police, Suresh hacked Geetha with a knife following an altercation and left the body in the quarters.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.