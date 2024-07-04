Woman dies from cobra bite in Kasaragod

A tribeswoman from the Koraga community, classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group, died after being bitten by a cobra at her home at Kurudapadav, Paivalike, Kasaragod, on Wednesday night. The victim, Chomu, 64, was sleeping when she was bitten.

Chomu reportedly woke up around midnight, feeling as though she had been bitten by an insect. Unable to find the source, she called her brother Mathadi, who shared the house with her. Mathadi identified the bite mark on her hand and suspected it was from a snake. He discovered a cobra coiled up in another room.

Neighbours quickly arranged a vehicle to transport Chomu to a hospital in Mangaluru. However, she died en route. The cobra was later captured by a snake catcher and handed over to Forest officials.

Chomu is survived by her brother Mathadi and daughter Akku. Her husband Manku had predeceased her.