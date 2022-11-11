Tribal students get a taste of Malayalam through their own language

Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s ‘Padippurussi’ scheme intends to help students of Muthuvan settlements at Edamalakkudy read and write Malayalam within December

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) has recently launched ‘Padippurussi’ (taste of learning), a special scheme intended to equip students of Muthuvan tribal settlements at Edamalakkudy, Idukki, read and write Malayalam.

“Most Muthuvan children attending school for the first time are unfamiliar with Malayalam. The Padippurussi scheme uses the Muthuvan dialect initially. The Muthuvan culture and language are weaved into the study method, which is mainly through learning cards,” says the official. The learning cards primarily portray their own river and environs, apart from fishing and other activities that are familiar to them,” says the official.

According to officials, the project aims to ensure that all tribal students in the region read and write Malayalam before December. A teacher at Government Tribal LPS, Edamalakkudy, Shameer C.A., will lead the project.

Mr. Shameer said school dropouts among tribal students had been a major hurdle to their primary education. “When they attend classes, they are unable to understand Malayalam, and this leads to them dropping out soon. In the Padippurussi project, the learning starts through their own language and gradually shifts to Malayalam,” Mr. Shameer said.

In other settlements

According to officials, the gradual change from Muthuvan tribal dialect to Malayalam make students more confident while attending high school. “In most cases, the Muthuvan students from Edamalakkudy interact only in their local dialect and they find it difficult to engage with other students and teachers in high school classes. We hope the new project will encourage them to attend the classes,” said SSK State project director A.R. Supriya. Officials said the project would be implemented for Muthuvan tribal people residing in Kurathikudy in Adimaly and Anchunad villages in Marayur.

After completing the first phase of Padippurussi project, a mathematics class for tribal students will be conducted next March.