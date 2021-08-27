Tribal student injured in fall from tree trying to access Net

He was trying to get a better signal to check Plus One allotment

A tribal student at the Panniyode tribal colony in the Kannavam forest, Kannur, sustained injuries after he fell from a tree on Thursday while trying to get a better signal on his mobile phone to check Plus One allotment online.

The 16-year-old student Anandu Babu, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur. According to doctors, he sustained three fractures in the vertebra and both feet.

The boy would require four weeks of rest and his condition was normal, said Medical Superintendent K. Sudeep.

His mother P.R. Usha told The Hindu that Anandu, along with his sister, went out to download the study material sent by teachers on the mobile and also to check the status of Plus One allotment.

“There is only one mobile for the three siblings and they regularly climb up a tree in the forest near our house for getting internet connection. This has been the ordeal ever since the pandemic forced the closure of schools,” she said.

On Thursday afternoon, Anandu fell down when the branch of the tree he was standing on, broke under his weight.

“The accident would not have occurred if our appeal for a proper internet connection in the area had been addressed,” said Ms.Usha. “All the children in nearby schools face a similar situation ,” she said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the plight of Anandu belied the government’s claim that it had narrowed the digital divide in education. He said the predicament of students at the Kannavum colony was just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission registered a case and ordered an inquiry into the incident. Judicial member Baiju Nath directed Kannur Collector T.V. Subhash to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.