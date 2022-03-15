Tribal settlements get Net connectivity

The Scheduled Tribes department has enabled Internet connectivity in 10 remote tribal settlements in Anchunadu, where students are facing problems in attending online classes, by installing Wi-Fi facilities.

The Wi-Fi facility at nine tribal settlements is linked to a FTTH (Fiber To The Home) Internet connection of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in a settlement. Marayur tribal officer V. Sureshkumar said in addition to attending online classes, students can directly contact their teachers through the new facility.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, classes were being taken in the online mode. However, the majority of the tribal settlements, especially in forest areas, were without connectivity. The Department of Tribal Welfare constantly visited the areas as there were chances of children leaving schools if there was a long gap in arranging digital classes.

An official said most of the remote tribal settlements were in Anchunadu. As many as 118 tribal settlements under the Tribal Department Office, Adimali, were out of mobile coverage.

A BSNL survey found that three settlements in Adimali and 10 in Anchunadu could be connected with FTTH facility. Mr. Sureshkumar said ₹10,892 each was allotted for each settlement to arrange the facility.

With this, Internet connectivity will be available at Kammittamkuzhy, Pattikadu in Marayur grama panchayat, Theerthamala, Kulachiivayal, Pongumpilly, Churakulam, Missionvayal, Dendukombu, Muniyara and Kovilkadavu in Kanthallur grama panchayat in Anchunadu and three settlements near Adimali.