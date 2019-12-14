Tribal settlement goes back to paddy days

A tribal settlement inside the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary on the eastern side of the Western Ghats is ploughing a lonely furrow in an effort to revive paddy cultivation.

Residents of the Chambakadu settlement have started sowing seeds of 22 upland paddy varieties with a view to ensuring seed protection and their livelihood. The tribespeople once had their own system of irrigation using water from the Pambar river. Over the years, land was kept fallow and paddy cultivation went out of currency.

The upland paddy varieties are best suited as they require less water and are congenial to the rain-shadow area. The initiative aims to protect traditional cultivation and endemic seed varieties, said a Forest Department official.

Kerala was once rich in endemic paddy varieties. The district had some endemic varieties such as Palthoni. The varieties grown in different parts of the State, including Attappady and Wayanad, would be grown here, the official said.

The paddy varieties to be cultivated at Chambakadu include Karutha Njavara, Keeripalla, Mundoda, Vella Koila, Kara Kozhi Vala, Pularikaru, Erinellu, Chennellu, Thupinellu, Karutha Choma, Choma, Peruvaya, Bhoothakali, Velutha Njavara, Pewruvazha, Verluthakoilo Chempavu, etc.

The settlement is inhabited by the Hill Pulaya tribe and the project is being implemented by the Anamudi Forest Development Agency in association with the Chambakadu Eco-development Committee. The seed varieties were collected from the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, Thrissur. The cultivation is done under expert guidance and considering soil and climatic conditions.

“The project is being implemented as a seed rejuvenation programme and aimed at bringing back traditional cultivation at Chambakadu. From next year, more areas could come under cultivation,” Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary assistant wildlife warden P. Anilkumar said.

He said the seeds being sown were of the best quality and there would be follow-up action to link dry-land paddy cultivation with livelihood programmes of the tribespeople. The farm was protected from wild animals with net cover and trenches.