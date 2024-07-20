Tribal school in deep forest boosts attendance with toys, nutritious meals

With vibrant splashes of colour from an array of toys, this room could easily be mistaken for a bustling game zone. Children, with gleaming eyes and uncontainable laughter, weave through the toys here, while a few adults walk among them, chatting and keeping a watchful eye.

What sets this scene apart is its unexpected location deep within the lush Sabarimala forests. At the Government Tribal Lower Primary School in Attathodu, playtime is a vital mission. For, it is what draws these children to school each day, despite living deep inside the forests.

Toy collection

Biju Thomas Amboori, school headmaster, reveals the latest star of their toy collection — a multicoloured electric car and scooter—courtesy of the Good Samaritan Charitable and Relief Society in Ranni. “Of our 55 students, nearly half belong to the Malampandaram tribe, a nomadic community. These families, living off the forest’s bounty, have little interest in formal education. So, we have turned to toys to spark the kids’ enthusiasm for school,” he explains.

But the mission does not stop just with toys. The school offers three hearty meals daily, ensuring that hunger never stands between these children and their education. To top it off, the institution is also providing freshly washed and ironed uniforms each day.

Washing machine

“Many of our children come from the forest fringe areas where maintaining a clean uniform is impossible. When we raised this with the Good Samaritan Society, they donated a washing machine and ironing machine. Our teachers handle the laundry, ensuring the children always look their best,” Biju adds.

Fish for food security

In a bid to ensure the food security of its students, the school is building a massive fish farm on its grounds with government support. Soon, the teachers will undergo training from the Fisheries department, turning them into experts to run this innovative project.

