Tribal resettlement project nearing completion

110 landless Paniya families to get benefit of the project

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

The Paroorkunnu model resettlement project, the largest tribal resettlement project in the State, is nearing completion.

The construction works are being undertaken by the District Soil Conservation Department by utilising a fund of ₹6.60 crore provided by the Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission (TRDM).

The construction works of 35 houses of the 110 houses for the landless tribal families in the district have been completed and the works for the remaining ones are in its final stage, Soil Conservation Department sources said.

The houses under the project would be handed over to the beneficiaries by the end of April, the sources said.

As many as 110 landless tribal families, especially the members of the Paniya tribal sect, in Muttil, Kalpetta, Meppadi, and Mupainad areas would get the benefit of the project.

Each house on 477 sqft has been constructed at a cost of ₹6 lakh with the facilities such as two bedrooms, a veranda, kitchen, toilet, a hall and working area.

The houses have been constructed on 13.5 hectares provided by the Forest department and 105 more houses can be constructed on the land, the sources said.

The beneficiaries would also be provided 10 cents of land apart from the houses.

Necessary facilities, including drinking water supply, power connection, and road facilities would also be set up under the project.

A health centre, reading room, anganwadi, community hall, and a children’s park are also on the anvil.