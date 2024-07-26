ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal projects should be completed in a time-bound manner, says Kerala Minister O.R. Kelu

Published - July 26, 2024 11:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Minister directed tribal promoters to perform their duties effectively to bring tribal families’ issues to the attention of officials concerned

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that projects for tribal communities should be implemented in a time-bound manner.

Speaking after inaugurating a review meeting here on July 26 on various projects for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes in the district, the Minister said that while many projects aimed at comprehensive development were under way, they remained incomplete owing to poor coordination among departments. He added that funds for the projects often lapsed due to the alleged apathy of officials.

Effective interventions from officials were crucial to addressing the issues, the Minister said. He added that follow-up meetings would be held every month after the review meeting.

The meeting assessed the progress in tribal projects, fund allocation and its utilisation, and faults in executing the projects.

The Minister directed tribal promoters to perform their fieldwork duties effectively to bring tribal families’ issues to the attention of the officials concerned. He also said that all possible steps would be taken to address the dropout rates of tribal students from schools.

He added that since tribal students often faced denial of grants and incentives due to lack of documents such as Aadhaar card and identity card, all steps would be taken to ensure that the documents were provided to all students.

Tribal Development Department Director Renu Raj, district panchayat president Shamsad Marakkar, District Collector D.R. Meghasree, and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.

