Tribal people get essential documents through ABCD

December 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Several tribal people in the district, who did not even have birth certificates, received basic government documents as part of Akshaya Big Campaign for Document Digitisation (ABCD) project on Friday.

Under the project, various documents were provided to 519 people including birth certificate for 84 people, ration card for 47 people, job card for 24 people, bank account for 37 people, voters’ ID for 87 people, Aadhaar card for 22 people, and digital local facilities for 20 people. District Collector N. Devidas inaugurated the programme organised by Scheduled Tribes Development Department at Government LP School in Achencoil. The Collector said that the officials should pay special attention to ensure that the benefits were made available to the Scheduled Tribes without any delay. “The government would be there to help students achieve whatever they want. We have in front of us the example of a Scheduled Tribe student who wanted to become a pilot and a grant was provided to her. Minnu Mani, who is India ‘A’ Women team captain, has also set an example. Education should be given priority,” he said.

Tribal Plus is a scheme launched by the State government to provide additional 100 days of work to Scheduled Tribe families who have completed 100 days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The district ranks first in the State in providing work proportional to job cards to Scheduled Tribe families. Under the scheme, 1,048 families were given work this financial year. While they were given an average 98 working days, steps are being coordinated with the aim of providing 200 days of work to 500 families this financial year.

In Kollam, 519 families have already been given work for 100 days this financial year and they all have been brought under Tribal Plus. Local body officials and ST promoters are currently conducting home visits to promote the scheme and bring all beneficiaries under it. Kollam district panchayat member Anilkumar presided over the function while Anchal block panchayat president Omana Murali, Aryankavu village panchayat president Suja thomas, Punalur RDO Sasi Kumar, and Achencoil DFO C. Anish were also present.

