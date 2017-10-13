Tribal people barred from collecting forest produce

The Forest Department’s complete disregard for a crucial part of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, which empowers Adivasis to earn their livelihood by collecting minor forest produce, has landed tribal women self-help groups (SHGs) of Attappady in a tight spot.

The SHGs, formed under the Kudumbasree Poverty Eradication Programme by the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), are forcibly prevented from transporting non-timber minor forest produce from Attappady by forest officials, claiming that they had no permission.

The issue took a controversial turn on Wednesday when the Mannarkkad divisional forest officer seized a vehicle hired by the NRLM to transport forest produce and registered a case against two tribal woman travelling in it.

The local forest officials produced the women in a court at Mannarkkad disregarding their claim that collection of minor forest produce was part of their tradition and it had legal validity under the Forest rights Act.

According to NRLM project coordinator Seema Bhaskar, this is the third time forest officials under the Mannarkkad division have prevented the tribespeople from transporting forest produce and registered cases against them. The arrested women, Usha and Radhamani, said they were transporting the produce to the Union government agency Care Keralam and the State government’s Ayurvedic pharmaceuticals company Oushadhi in Thrissur.

Ms. Bhaskar said the women collectives had formed Forest Rights Committees, as directed earlier by the Forest Department, to avoid any misuse of the right to collect forest produce. “After the seizure of the vehicle, we contacted Chief Forest Conservator Prakriti Sreevastava over phone and she found that our attempt was just and legally permissible. But the Mannarkkad DFO was not ready to answer her phone call,” she alleged.

Mannarkkad DFO V.P. Jayaprakash said the permission for collecting the produce by women collectives had ended in March.

He said action was taken against the women collective after the local people protested saying that the permission was not renewed.