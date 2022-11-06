Tribal organisations up in arms against move to cancel title deeds at Aralam in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

Plot number 291 in ward six of block nine at Aralam farm is frequently visited by wild elephants that cross the boundaries of the wildlife sanctuary here.

The plot concerned belongs to Thirima Thoyyan, a tribeswoman who received the land’s title deed (patta) in 2006-07. Following her death, the land, instead of being legally handed over to heirs - her daughter Ramani and six others - was included in a list prepared recently by the Scheduled Tribes Development department.

As per the rules governing the list, if a land is unoccupied, it can be transferred to other tribespeople after canceling the existing patta.

The list was prepared on the orders of Kannur District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, who had also issued a notification on September 23 seeking objections against the order.

Public meeting

On November 3, another public meeting was chaired by the Collector. Reportedly, many active organisations working with tribespeople, who condemned the notification, were excluded from the meeting.

These organisations questioned the legality of involving the district panchayat president in the meeting. It was against the guidelines of a government order issued on 20/7/2002, they alleged. The organisations demanded that the collector should explain how such a meeting was convened that discusses an important decision pertaining to the cancellation of patta of over 700 tribespeople.

While such meetings were held, Ramani, who lives with her children at Manakadavu near Annakuzhi in Taliparamba taluk, had no clue of such notification until recently.

When she contacted the authorities, she found that not just her mother’s property, but even her one acre land that she shares with her husband at Aralam was also included in the list.

“The tribal department officials claimed that there are no documents available with them to prove that the land belongs to her mother. So the property cannot be transferred to one of their siblings,” she said. This is when they have a proper patta for the land in the name of her mother, she added. Ms. Ramani said that the elephant menace had forced them to leave the property.

At Aralam, another tribeswoman, P.K. Sreeja from Karimbala community, wants a land where there is no elephant menace and where she can get enough drinking water. She is now living with her family in a small shed built on a property belonging to another person, she said.

Ms. Sreeja said that the plot allotted to her is rocky and barren. There is no water available even after digging wells. Despite the implementation of the Jalanidhi scheme, they hardly receive any water. Above all this, the elephants make life miserable, she said.

Despite bringing it to the attention of authorities, they have not done anything to transfer the patta of the land, they are now living, to their name, she said.

Sreeram Koyyon, president of Adivasi Dalit Munnetta Samithi, alleged that no information was passed regarding the notification and cancellation of land deeds by the promoters and tribal department, and there was no urukootam held.

He alleged most of the tribespeople who are being added to the list are from the Paniya and Kurichiya communities, who were given land in the first phase of the Aralam project.

The notification and public meeting is only to include the encroachers in the Aralam farm and those other people affiliated to the governing party as part of the electrol politics, alleged M. Geethanandan, leader of Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha.