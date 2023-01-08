Tribal newborn dies without treatment after wild elephant blocks the way

January 08, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

In a tragic incident, a newborn from a tribal hamlet in Adimali suffering from pneumonia died on the way to hospital after an elephant blocked the road on Friday.

The couple, Ravi and Vimala of Pattayidumbukudi tribal hamlet at Kulamankuzhi near Valara, were on their way to a hospital with their 22-day-old newborn around 2 a.m. on Friday, when they noticed a wild elephant blocking the road. They went back home as the elephant remained in the area.

According to Deepa Rajeev, a member of Kulamankuzhi ward, residents of Pattayidumbukudy under Neriamangalam forest division, live under the constant threat of wild elephant attacks. He also blamed the poor road connectivity to the tribal hamlet for the loss of life. “The baby was suffering from high fever. But, the parents couldn’t reach the hospital due to the wild elephant’s presence,” Ms. Rajeev said.

“The Pattayidumbukudy including Kulamankuzhi ward under Neriamangalam forest division facing the serious attack of wild elephants.” Said Ms Rajeev.

“When the newborn was taken to hospital on Saturday morning, the doctor declared him as brought dead,” Ms Rajeev added.

The body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem at Idukki Medical College on Saturday. According to police, the autopsy report stated that the cause of death was pneumonia.