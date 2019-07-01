Tribal man’s death: Statement of survivors crucial for probe

The statement of the two surviving persons, currently in hospital, will be crucial for determining the cause of the death of Kolamban with whom the two had drunk liquor on Friday night.

The police team probing the case suspect that the three had mixed their drink with some pesticide. The team is now waiting to record the statements of the two who are undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Local people and colony members have not been able to provide any helpful information.

“It has been confirmed that the three consumed liquor after mixing it with some poisonous substance to make it further stronger. Local people came to know about the incident only after the three were found in coma. Only the survivors can give a reliable account,” said Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Khader. He said the police would be able to record the statement of the two on getting clearance from the Medical College Hospital authorities.

Mr. Khader said the squad had already ruled out the possibility of suicide bid or murder attempt on the grounds of personal revenge. “Based on the preliminary investigation and medical reports, we have strong reasons to believe that they consumed alcohol mixed with toxic substance,” he said.

‘No spurious liquor’

The area where the three had collapsed was inspected by the police with the support of a trained sniffer dog. The forensic squad had found nothing suspicious in the area. An Excise Department officer who visited the spot soon after the incident said there was no trace of spurious liquor as suspected in the area.