Tribal man’s death not due to spurious liquor: Report

Senior Excise Department officials on Saturday claimed that the death of a 65-year old tribal community member from Chembiri colony was not caused by spurious liquor.

Based on circumstantial evidence and discussions held with doctors who carried out a post-mortem, they said there was no element of methanol in the body of the victim as suspected.

Joint Excise Commissioner V.J. Mathew and Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anilkumar who visited the spot told reporters on Saturday that the three persons had shown no visible symptoms of consuming spurious liquor. They claimed the three had no loss of vision as usually visible in the cases of real victims.

“In the preliminary medical report, the doctors have confirmed traces of Furedan, a poisonous pesticide, in the body of the victim. It was reportedly mixed with another solution before consumption. The police will further probe the incident and uncover the mystery,” Mr. Anilkumar told The Hindu.

He said the possibility of murder attempt or suicide bid too would be checked by the police squad on getting the final autopsy report.

According to Mr. Anikumar, the statement of the other two persons, whose condition improved at the Medical College Hospital, too would be crucial for uncovering the details of the incident. “They have responded very well to the treatment and the police will be able to gather some important information soon,” he said.

It was around 9 p.m. on Friday that the three hailing from a backward tribal colony in Kodenchery panchayat were taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with suspected symptoms of consuming spurious liquor. Kolamban, one among the three, died within a few minutes after the admission.