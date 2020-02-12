Tribal man wins ₹12-crore bumper lottery

A day after the draw of the Kerala Christmas New Year Bumper lottery of the State government, the winner of the first prize, which is a whopping ₹12 crore, has been identified: 52-year-old Porunnan Rajan, a member of the Kurichiya community and a resident of Puralimala in Malur grama panchayat in Kannur.

The draw of lots was held on Monday. But the authorities who confirmed that the ticket was sold by Payyana Lottery failed to trace the winner. Amidst rumours and claims regarding the winner, Mr. Rajan arrived at the bank and handed over the prize-winning ticket to the bank manager.

Luck showered upon him when he was going through difficult times. Mr. Rajan told The Hindu that he desperately needed money. He was in debt after borrowing money for the marriage of his daughter and other purposes. The prize has come as a blessing, he said.

“I took the lottery when I visited a bank for a loan. However, I was refused loan and it was during my second visit to the bank that I got to know that I had won the prize,” he said.

Mr. Rajan, who has two daughters and a son, wants to pay off his loans of ₹7 lakh. “I wish to pay off the debt and build a new house,” he said.

“The roof of my house is damaged and water seeps in during the rains. I will utilise this money for constructing a proper house here,” he said.