Tribal man trampled to death by elephant in Wayanad

August 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALPETTA  

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Thirunelly of the Tholpetty forest range under the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Soman, of Begur tribal settlement in Thirunelly grama panchayat limits in the district.

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. on the day, said sanctuary sources. An elephant attacked Soman while he was rearing goats on the fringes of forest near his hamlet.

Though he was rushed to the government medical college hospital at Mananthavady, he succumbed to his injuries, said sources.

