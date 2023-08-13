HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal man trampled to death by elephant in Wayanad

August 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KALPETTA  

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Thirunelly of the Tholpetty forest range under the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Soman, of Begur tribal settlement in Thirunelly grama panchayat limits in the district.

The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. on the day, said sanctuary sources. An elephant attacked Soman while he was rearing goats on the fringes of forest near his hamlet.

Though he was rushed to the government medical college hospital at Mananthavady, he succumbed to his injuries, said sources.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.