December 10, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - IDUKKI

A 49-year-old tribal man was injured after he was attacked by a bear inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Sunday.

According to local residents, Krishnankutty of Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, came under bear attack when he entered the PTR to collect forest goods. He sustained injuries in his hand and legs. He was taken to the Peerumade taluk hospital from where he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.