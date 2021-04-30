Tribal hostels in Wayanad to be converted into FLTCs

The Wayanad district administration is preparing to hand over the buildings of hostels and model residential schools for tribal children with furniture for the smooth functioning of the COVID first-line treatment centres (CFLT) in the wake of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that she had directed the Tribal Development Department officials to provide the facilities on a war footing to the local administrative bodies as per the request of the secretaries of the civic bodies.

The secretaries should ensure good condition of the furniture before turning them over to the institutions, Ms. Abdulla said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken over the multi-storey office building of the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady.

The COVID second line treatment centre would be set up in the building, Ms. Abdulla said. The college office would be temporarily shifted to PWD rest house there, he said.